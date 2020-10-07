The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has been named an Award of Excellence Winner in the categories of “Outstanding E-News Communication” and “Outstanding Social Media in the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives (KCCE) 2020 KCCE Annual Excellence Awards. These annual awards pay tribute to local chambers of commerce in areas of operational excellence.
Incorporated in 1935, the Bowling Green chamber is a 5-Star Accredited Chamber by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the fourth largest chamber in Kentucky.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.