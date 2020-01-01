Logan County’s Champion Petfoods, makers of Orijen and Acana dog and cat foods, has been recognized for its success in international trade, being named one of four winners of the 2019 Martha Layne Collins Award.
Champion received the award in the largest enterprise recipient category, which recognizes companies with 500 or more employees. Orijen and Acana pet foods are available in more than 94 countries.
Named after Kentucky’s 56th governor, the award is given to companies chosen for their accomplishments in international business and their ability to successfully navigate global trade markets.
This award is based on companies’ success through outstanding commitment to and performance in international trade; evidence of executive management and organizationwide commitment to international business; uniqueness and creativity of international strategy/plan; and overall contributions to the local community through world trade.
