Chaney's Dairy Barn in Bowling Green is included this year in Kentucky Living Magazine's 11th annual "Best in Kentucky" list in two categories.
Chaney's, which serves sandwiches, salads, soups and ice cream from its location at 9191 Nashville Road, was second in the Farm Tourist Attraction category behind Hodgenville's Orchard and Farm Market.
In the magazine's Sweet Spot category, Chaney's was second behind The Sweet Shoppe and Dessert Cafe of Hodgenville.
Another southcentral Kentucky business, Glasgow's Bush's Saloon and Dance Hall, earned third place in the Live Music category.
Each year, Kentucky Living invites readers to cast their votes for hometown favorites in 25 categories, ranging from destinations and food to outdoor activities and beverages. The winners are then published in the September issue of Kentucky Living, a publication of Kentucky’s electric cooperatives.
