Charter Communications Inc., which operates the Spectrum cable television and internet service brand, has announced its Spectrum Community Investment Loan Fund will invest $3 million in the HOPE Enterprise Corp., a certified community development financial institution.
HOPE will provide loans to businesses that provide goods and services meeting the core needs of financially underserved areas in Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama.
Charter is also providing a grant to support technical assistance for small business owners and other program costs.
Serving more than 100,000 financially underserved people in the Deep South, HOPE provides access to affordable financial products and services.
The Spectrum Community Investment Loan Fund has committed more than $18 million to invest in CDFIs to support small and minority-owned businesses in economically underserved communities within Charter’s 41-state footprint.