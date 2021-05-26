Bowling Green’s Cheetah Clean Auto Wash made a $5,267.63 donation to Court Appointed Special Advocates of South Central Kentucky in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.
CASA, which provides trained volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in family court systems, currently has 84 active volunteers.
These volunteers served as a voice in court for 268 children in the past year. The donation will help the agency reach 986 abused and neglected children in southcentral Kentucky who went without a CASA volunteer in 2020.
This is the fifth Child Abuse Prevention Month donation Cheetah Clean has made to CASA. Since 2016, it has donated more than $12,000 to the organization.
Cheetah Clean has also been the presenting sponsor for CASA’s Superhero 5K for the last four years. Cheetah Clean was named CASA’s Community Partner of the Year in 2018.
“We have always enjoyed working with CASA on events and givebacks. They have a great reputation in the community for making a real impact on children’s lives. I can’t think of a more inspiring group of individuals to support,” said Jeff Fields, Cheetah Clean’s owner.