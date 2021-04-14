Bowling Green-based Christian Family Radio has been named a finalist for the 2021 small-market Station of the Year by Christian Music Broadcasters.
Finalists are judged on business-related activities such as programming, promotions, marketing materials, social media and air talent.
“To have been selected as a finalist after a year like 2020 was almost overwhelming,” said Derek Gregory, CFR’s programming director, in a news release.
The winners will be announced June 4 at CMB’s annual gathering, titled Momentum, in Orlando, Fla.
