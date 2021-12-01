Bowling Green-based Christian Family Radio was named 2021 Station of the Year by the Kentucky Broadcasters Association.
CFR’s “Mornings with Derek and Bridget” show was also nominated for best morning show.
The Station of the Year award recognizes a radio station for overall service to its listenership. The award is based on public service and community involvement, entertainment values, thoroughness, production, promotions, listener interaction, digital, social and overall delivery.
“This type of recognition affirms our core value—that media should strengthen our community, and if there ever was a time the community needs strengthening it’s now,” said Bridget Kehrt-Groce, executive director of CFR.
CFR was selected from among 393 Kentucky-based radio stations, 97 of which are faith-based.
CFR was also selected as a finalist for Small Market Station of the Year by the Christian Music Broadcasters.