SPECIAL SERVICES
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. The church is at 1740 Cave Mill Road and is currently meeting at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church facility. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
State Street Baptist Church is seeking a lead pastor. Interested candidates should contact the office from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Thursday or Friday to get requirements and documents to be submitted with resume. The deadline to submit is May 4 to Pulpit Search Committee, State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St., Bowling Green, KY 42101. For more information, call 270-843-8016, visit statestreetbaptistchurch.org or email statestreetbc@insightbb.com.
Rockfield United Methodist Church, 682 Richpond Rockfield Road, will have a pancake breakfast from 6 to 11 a.m. Saturday. All-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, biscuits, gravy and drink will be available for $5.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Bowling Green now has Smiths Grove outreach worship services. They will meet at 5 p.m. Saturdays at First Christian Church of Smiths Grove at Fifth and College streets. The church has been serving the Bowling Green community for years at its location at 553 Ashmoor Ave. For more information, call Pastor Andy Toopes at 270-843-9595 or Pastor Mark Press at 270-904-0884.
Gloryland Gospel Church, 1761 Bowling Green Road in Scottsville, will have revival Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Weeknight services are at 7 p.m. and Sunday morning services are at 11 a.m. Evangelists will be Bro. Roger Kindlow on Tuesday and Thursday and Bro. Alva Robinson on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning. Chris Calvert is pastor.
New Hope Church, 5710 Old Scottsville Road, will have revival at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Bro. Fred Wynn will be the evangelist. David Hughes is pastor.
Mount Olla Baptist Church will not have service Sunday. On Saturday, they will have a 10 a.m. service and will observe March Madness. Please wear the jersey of your favorite college team.
Little Zion Baptist Church, 421 E. Fifth St., will have Senior Citizens Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. William Washington, assistant pastor of Mount Herman, Adairville, will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Timothy Stanley is pastor.
SPECIAL MUSIC
A benefit singing will be Saturday at Faith Tabernacle Church, 744 Pearl St. Beginning at 2:30 p.m., hot dogs, chips, drinks and desserts will be available for a donation. Groups singing at 5 p.m. will be The Brown Family, Battle Cry and The Sextons. Donations will go to medical expenses of Lynn Manning, who is unable to work due to stage 4 colon cancer. For more information, call Pastor Thomas Wright at 270-938-5836.
A benefit concert and silent auction will be Saturday at Plum Springs Baptist Church, 2080 Plum Springs Road. Food will be served at 3 p.m. Groups singing will be The Joymakers, The Hendrick family, Jimmy Martin, Lila Finley and others. Donations will benefit Bro. Jarvis Smith. For more information, call Allan at 270-799-1018; Steve at 270-535-3282; or Tony at 270-392-1618.
The Caveland Quartet from Edmonson County will be the guest singers at 6 p.m. Sunday at Fairview Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, 1150 Fairview Ave. Billy Moran is pastor.
Whites Chapel Methodist Church will have its 5th Sunday Community Congregational Singing at 6 p.m. March 29. Refreshments will be served at 5 p.m. Groups include Beech Grove General Baptist Church, Cassidy Community Church, Friendship Community Church, Grace Free Will Baptist Church, Martha’s Chapel General Baptist Church, Mount Lebanon Missionary Church, Mount Union General Baptist Church, New Hope Full Gospel Church, Old Liberty General Baptist Church and Whites Chapel Methodist Church.
Powerhouse Ministries, 450 Glen Lily Road, will have a musical benefit program for Bro. Chris Carothers at 6 p.m. Saturday at the church.
The Garmons will sing at 6 p.m. March 29 at Elk Lick Baptist Church in Lewisburg. The church is located on Green Ridge-Spa Road off Hwy. 106.
– Editor’s note: The deadline for church news is at noon Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.