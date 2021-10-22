SPECIAL SERVICES
Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have Taco Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to fellowship.
Christ United Methodist Women will have a Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at Christ United Methodist Church, 716 Cave Mill Road. There will be craft booths, a bake sale and Grandma’s Attic. Proceeds will benefit missions. Masks may be required.