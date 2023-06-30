...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ THIS
MORNING TO 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Indiana and north central, northwest and
south central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ this morning to 9 PM EDT /8 PM
CDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
MiracleKids, a Christ-centered alternative after-school program, will be at 800 Beauty Ave. For more information, email info@miraclekidsky.com.
SPECIAL MUSIC
Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship will have a gospel music gathering at 6 p.m. July 8 at Sluggos Restaurant in Centertown. K.E.G.M.F will also have a gospel music jubilee at 11:30 a.m. July 15 at New Assembly Church in Hartford. Featured singers include New Assembly Singers, Morris Dickson, Heartsong Ministries, True Song Ministries and others.
The Garmons will sing at 10 a.m. July 23 for homecoming services at Elk Lick Baptist Church, located on Green Ridge-Spa Road off Hwy. 106 in Lewisburg; and at 1 p.m. July 30 at Cornersville First Baptist Church 5th Singing. The church is located in Cornersville, Tenn., at 2966 Pulaski Hwy.