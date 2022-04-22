Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have Taco Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to fellowship.
White’s Chapel United Methodist Church at Drake will celebrate its homecoming, “A Tradition of 120 Years,” on May 1. This is a special year for the church located on Ky. 622 in Warren County. The church was established in that location in 1902 and remains there today. Services will begin at 11 a.m. and will feature the Rev. Willa Fae Williams of Louisville as guest speaker. Lunch will be provided following the service. The Childress Family will sing at 1 p.m. COVID-19 protocols will be followed at all events. Additional information can be found at facebook.com/ whiteschapelunitedmethodist.
The Rev. Clinton Britt will speak at 11 a.m. Sunday at Old Rocky Hill Baptist Church for the pastor’s anniversary of the Rev. Bradley Lewis.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The “2022 Something Good Is About To Happen Tour” will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Hillvue Heights Church, 3219 Nashville Road. The Gaither Vocal Band, featuring Grammy Award-winning recording artist Bill Gaither, will perform. For a complete tour schedule, to purchase tickets or to receive additional information, visit www.gaither.com.
The Inspirations Quartet of Bryson City, N.C., along with The Sneed Family and Jeff and Pam Sneed, will sing at 7 p.m. Friday at Allen County Scottsville High School. This is a benefit concert for the Barefoot Republic Camp and Retreat Scholarship Fund. For more information, call 270-646-0354 or 270-590-6384.
The Garmons will sing at 6 p.m. May 4 at Woodburn Baptist Church.
State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St., is looking for a part-time piano player. Applicants should have the ability to play or grow with a traditional church music style, as well as other styles; have experience in church music, sight reading and accompanying; work with director of music to enhance the worship experience in all aspects of leadership in services and rehearsals; and be available for special services at the church. Organ experience is a plus but not required. Weekly pay. If interested, contact Deacon Reggie Jackson at church. deacon.ssbc@gmail.com or State Street Baptist Church secretary at church.secretary.ssbc@gmail.com.
The Turner Family will sing at 11 a.m. April 24 at Barber Way General Baptist Church. Joe Boyd is pastor.