Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have Taco Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to fellowship.
Rockfield Baptist Church will have homecoming services at 11 a.m. Aug. 28. Lunch will be served. The Rev. Michael Rice of First Baptist Church of Glasgow will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Brian K. Smith is pastor.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The eighth annual Camp Joy Benefit Concert will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at Plum Springs Baptist Church, 2080 Plum Springs Road, featuring Jerry Hatcher, Tommy and Susan Phelps, Allan Hendrick Family, The Joymakers and The Noblemen. Admission is $2 at the door and a love offering for Camp Joy will be received during the concert. For more information, call 270-843-1556 or 270-991-7554.
The Down East Boys will sing Friday at Rich Pond Baptist Church. The Garmons will open the event at 7 p.m. The church is eight miles south of Bowling Green on Nashville Road.
The Turner Family and The Givens will sing at 6 p.m. Saturday at Barber Way General Baptist Church.
State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St., is looking for a musician. Skilled piano keyboard players/organists who wish to be a part of the weekly worship service may apply by sending a video clip and/or resume to pastork.ssbc@gmail.com. Musicians should attend a minimum of two rehearsals a week and have the ability to work with multiple choirs. Salary depends on experience and education.
The Macedonia Boys will be the guest singers at 6 p.m. Sunday at Fairview Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, 1150 Fairview Ave.