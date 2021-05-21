SPECIAL SERVICES
Powerhouse Ministries, 450 Glen Lily Road, will have a women’s conference May 28-30. Services will be at 7 p.m. May 28 and 29. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Services will be at 10 a.m. May 30. Men are also welcome.
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
Chapel Union Missionary Baptist Church at 9578 Caneyville Road in Morgantown will have worship services at 11 a.m. Sunday, with Sunday school at 10 a.m. Those who would like to get messages or services for the church can watch Facebook live broadcasts of Sunday morning worship services; come to drive-in services and listen to 89.1 on their FM radio setting in the parking lot; attend in-person services while fulfilling the mandated safety and health rules; and get printed sermon manuscripts sent to them.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The Garmons will sing at 10 a.m. Sunday for homecoming services at Antioch Baptist Church, located on Duncan Road off Hwy. 106 in Lewisburg; at 6 p.m. May 30 at Richardsville First Baptist Church; and at 12:30 p.m. June 6 at Union Chapel United Methodist Church in Scottsville for homecoming services.
– The deadline for church news is at noon Thursday.
