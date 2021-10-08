SPECIAL SERVICES
Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have Taco Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to fellowship.
SPECIAL MUSIC
Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at New Lucky Garden in Beaver Dam just off U.S. 231 at Midtown Plaza. For more information, call 270-969-8706.
Chapel Union Missionary Baptist Church, 9578 Caneyville Road (Ky. 79 North) in Morgantown, will have gospel singing at 11 a.m. Oct. 17. The featured singers will be Trinity Heirs. Robert Bailey is pastor.
The Kentucky State Gospel Singing Convention will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 15-16 at Cave City Convention Center, featuring groups from Kentucky and Tennessee. Admission is free. Concessions will be available. There will be a drawing for door prizes. A love offering will be taken. Social-distanced seating will be available.