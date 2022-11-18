MiracleKids, a Christ-centered alternative after-school program, will be at 800 Beauty Ave. For more information, email info@miraclekidsky.com.
SPECIAL MUSIC
State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St., is looking for a musician. Skilled piano keyboard players/organists who wish to be a part of the weekly worship service may apply by sending a video clip and/or resume to pastork.ssbc@gmail.com. Musicians should attend a minimum of two rehearsals a week and have the ability to work with multiple choirs. Salary depends on experience and education.
Levise Rice and The Levites will have their first anniversary celebration Sunday at Crossland Community Church, 600 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, where Gregg Farrell is senior pastor and Matt Willgruber is campus pastor. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and the concert will begin at 5 p.m. Hosts will be Minister MonQuez Maupin and Pastor Katherine Walker. Special guests include The Mickens, The Gospel Imperials and Men of Prayze. Other groups featured include Broken, and The Gospel Troops. Praise and worship will be conducted by the Rev. Chris Whitney. The cost is $10 at the door and ages 15 and under get in free.
Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship gathering will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at New Lucky Garden at Midtown in Beaver Dam. For more information, e-mail truesong777@gmail.com.
The Joymakers will sing at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Martinsville Missionary Baptist Church. A potluck meal will follow the singing.