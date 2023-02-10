Church news Feb 10, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPECIAL SERVICESMiracle Kids, a Christ-centered alternative after-school program, will be at 800 Beauty Ave. For more information, email info@miraclekidsky.com.SPECIAL MUSIC Kentucky Evangelist Gospel Music Fellowship gathering will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at Hardee’s in Morgantown. For more information, e-mail truesong777@gmail.com.The Garmons will sing at 2 p.m. March 5 at New Bethel Community Church in Scottsville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Christianity E-mail Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesTrader Joe's distribution center coming to FranklinRec basketball coach arrested after fight, gunshotMultiple fatalities reported in Simpson crashHabitat ReStore moving to new home on Center StreetFranklin Drive-In Theater goes darkSheila Blanton DunklauWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsBG native Flynn helps coach Orange to national titleBG man charged with manslaughter in drug-related death50-car train derailment causes big fire, evacuations in Ohio Images Videos State News Liquor before beer: Spirits beat brews in new market data Prosecutor facing possible impeachment submits resignation Editorial Roundup: Kentucky Kentucky Senate sends income tax cut bill to governor School-choice advocates mount broader effort in Kentucky National News AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa A glance at the world's deadliest quakes in past 25 years AP News Summary at 2:31 a.m. EST Celebs tout ice baths, but science on benefits is lukewarm Dance like a Rockette: College students take unique class POLITICAL NEWS 'It just rang': In crises, US-China hotline goes unanswered Biden faces doubt from some voters who backed Dems in 2022 Man arrested for assault on Minnesota congresswoman in DC AP source: Pence subpoenaed by special counsel probing Trump Court won't force Pennsylvania to release election records Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Orchestra Kentucky 1046 Elm St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)846-2426 Website Shake Rag Barbershop LLC 301 State St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)473-1162 Soap My Ride Auto Truck & Pet Wash 3156 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)780-7717 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView