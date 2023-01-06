Church news Church news Jan 6, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPECIAL SERVICESMiracle Kids, a Christ-centered alternative after-school program, will be at 800 Beauty Ave. For more information, email info@miraclekidsky.com. SPECIAL MUSICThe Pleasant Union Trio from Edmonson County will be guest singers at 6 p.m. Jan. 15 at Fairview Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, 1150 Fairview Ave. Casey Cole is pastor. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trio Casey Cole Singer Christianity Music Miracle Kid Email Edmonson County Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAfter malpractice verdict, GGC files for bankruptcyPrank posters get attention of downtown officialsMarcia JonesBrenda Morris StuartBG man arraigned in fatal drive-by shootingDeloyce F. "Dee" Gilliam (Tabor)Cambridge Café closing on Campbell LanePutting Cave City 'back on the map.' The women behind revitalizationDaily News moving to postal service deliveryHomer London Cosby, Jr. Images Videos State News GOP-led Kentucky House passes top-priority tax cut measure Craft deflects questions about Trump as she files for Ky gov Editorial Roundup: Kentucky New Biden-picked majority sworn in for federal utility Beshear chosen to co-chair Appalachian Regional Commission National News Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts again, summit crater glows AP News Summary at 2:45 a.m. EST AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa The white sedan: How police found suspect in Idaho slayings Louisiana teens' deaths put spotlight on police chases POLITICAL NEWS McCarthy offers deal to end standoff in House speaker fight McCarthy foes relish the fight: 'A really beautiful thing' Another strong month of hiring would put Fed in tough spot McCarthy fails for 3rd day in bitter GOP House speaker fight Judge: Tennessee must release consultant COVID response docs Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses State Farm - Ginger Cleary 1114 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)782-7276 Website Mammoth Outdoors Firearms & Archery 4848 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)904-3486 Website Massage Fix 941 Lehman Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)904-3474 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView