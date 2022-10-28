Circle No. 1 of the Union District Association will host the annual Combined Circle Service at 3 p.m. Sunday. The host church will be Icy Sink Baptist Church at 17041 Louisville Road in Smiths Grove, where the Rev. Steve Branham is pastor. Uretha Parrish will be the speaker. The Rev. Lee Fishback is pastor.
MiracleKids, a Christ-centered alternative after-school program, will be at 800 Beauty Ave. For more information, email info@miraclekidsky.com.
SPECIAL MUSIC
State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St., is looking for a musician. Skilled piano keyboard players/organists who wish to be a part of the weekly worship service may apply by sending a video clip and/or resume to pastork.ssbc@gmail.com. Musicians should attend a minimum of two rehearsals a week and have the ability to work with multiple choirs. Salary depends on experience and education.
Still Water Quartet from Hopkinsville will sing at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at Jackson Grove Baptist Church, 959 Bristow Road. For more information, call Lyndell Graven at 270-843-1556 or Dale Taylor at 270-305-1448.
Jeff and Pam Sneed will sing at 2 p.m. Sunday at Maple Grove No. 2 Missionary Baptist Church, 2634 Scottsville Road in Lafayette, Tenn.
Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship gathering will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at Burger King in Beaver Dam just off of Hwy. 231. For more information, email truesong777@gmail.com.
Living Southern Gospel Music Group will sing at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Chapel Union Missionary Baptist Church on Hwy. 79, between Caneyville and Morgantown at Welch’s Creek. A potluck meal will be served.
Steve Bridgmon will be in concert at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 6 at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 807 Campbell Lane.