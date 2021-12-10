SPECIAL SERVICES
Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have Taco Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to fellowship.
Cecelia Memorial Church, 716 College St., will have a holiday giveaway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 18. For more information, call 619-368-2103.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship gathering will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at New Lucky Garden in Beaver Dam (just off U.S. 231 at Midtown Plaza). For more information, call 270-969-8706.
Commonwealth Quartet, Music City Boys, The Holders, The Sullivans and The Garmons will sing at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at Scottsville Baptist Church. The concert will be broadcast on radio stations 1250 AM and 99.3 FM between 7-10 p.m.