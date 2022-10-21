...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions Through The Weekend...
Minimum relative humidity values will be around 25-30% tomorrow
afternoon. Given the warmer temperatures and 10-20 mph southerly
breezes in place, there will again be an elevated risk for
wildfires.
Though humidity values are forecast to increase slightly over the
weekend, continued warm and dry conditions, along with steady
southwesterly winds, will promote an elevated risk for wildfires.
Obey all local burn bans.
Cecelia Memorial Presbyterian Church, 716 College St., will celebrate its 175th anniversary at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Rev. Clemette Haskins, Ph.D, former pastor at Cecelia Memorial and former pastoral assistant at The Presbyterian Church, will be the keynote speaker. Distinguished guests include the Rev. Ronnie Bryant, Pastor Matthew Covington, the Rev. Prince Osei and others. The Gospel Troops, JuaWanda Coleman, Levies and the Levites and others will be musical guests.
MiracleKids, a Christ-centered alternative after-school program, will be at 800 Beauty Ave. For more information, email info@miraclekidsky.com.
Allen County Kentucky African American Heritage Council and members of Caney Fork Baptist Church will have a ribbon-cutting celebration from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday for the revealing of the Caney Fork Bunkum-Rosenwald school sign at 6139 Brownsford Road.
SPECIAL MUSIC
State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St., is looking for a musician. Skilled piano keyboard players/organists who wish to be a part of the weekly worship service may apply by sending a video clip and/or resume to pastork.ssbc@gmail.com. Musicians should attend a minimum of two rehearsals a week and have the ability to work with multiple choirs. Salary depends on experience and education.
Barber Way General Baptist Church will have a gospel singing at 5 p.m. Sunday with The Burden Family and From the Heart Ministry.
The Kentucky State Gospel Singing Convention will be at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Convention Center in Cave City. Several quartets and trios from Kentucky and Tennessee will perform, including The Garmons. Admission is free. Concessions are available. A love offering will be taken. For more information, visit ksgsc.org.
Still Water Quartet from Hopkinsville will sing at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at Jackson Grove Baptist Church, 959 Bristow Road. For more information, call Lyndell Graven at 270-843-1556 or Dale Taylor at 270-305-1448.
Molded Clay of Rock Hill, S.C., along with Jeff and Pam Sneed of Glasgow, will sing at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Place in Cave City. The church is located on Hwy. 90 next to Patton Funeral Home.
Jeff and Pam Sneed will sing at 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at Maple Grove No. 2 Missionary Baptist Church, 2634 Scottsville Road in Lafayette, Tenn.