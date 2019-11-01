SPECIAL SERVICES
Little Zion Baptist Church, 421 E. Fifth Ave., is seeking a full-time pastor to serve as spiritual leader of the congregation. If interested in the position, submit a cover letter and resume to Pastoral Search Committee, P.O. Box 947, Bowling Green, KY 42102. The Rev. Fredrick Paul, associate minister of Owens Chapel Baptist Church in Cave City, will be the guest speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. The church is at 1740 Cave Mill Road and is currently meeting at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church facility. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
Christ United Methodist Church on Cave Mill Road will have a Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9. There will be craft booths, a bake sale, gran’s attic, and breakfast and lunch will be served. It will be sponsored by Christ United Methodist Women. Proceeds will benefit missions.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Bowling Green now has Smiths Grove outreach worship services. They will meet at 5 p.m. Saturdays at First Christian Church of Smiths Grove at Fifth and College streets. The church has been serving the Bowling Green community for years at its location at 553 Ashmoor Ave. For more information, call Pastor Andy Toopes at 270-843-9595 or Pastor Mark Press at 270-904-0884.
State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St., will have Men’s and Women’s Day. The theme will be “Walking Together in the Right Spirit.” Pre-Men’s and Women’s Day dinner will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at King Hall, with door prizes, dinner, gospel singing and silent auction. Guiding Star New (Sis. Catherine Walker and Minister Uretha Parrish) will be the special musical guests. Musical presenters from SSBC will be Bro. John Edmond, Bro. James and Sis. Sheri Dawson, SSBC Women’s Choir and SSBC Men’s Choir. Cash donations are accepted and the cost is $20 for adults and $10 for children 10 years and under. For ticket sales, contact the church at 270-843-8016 or Deacon and Deaconess Odom at 270-792-9234 (chairperson). Men’s and Women’s Day will be at 9:45 a.m. Nov. 10 and will conclude with guest speaker Minister Kevin Lashley, youth minister of Oakland Baptist Church. The Rev. Edwin Buchanan is associate pastor.
Rocky Hill Missionary Baptist Church will have community revival at 6 p.m. Sunday and at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Each night, there will be a different minister and their chorus. The Rev. William Bradley Lewis is pastor.
Jedidah Nixon will present the message for the 11 a.m. service Sunday at Unitarian Universalist Church of Bowling Green, 2033 Nashville Road. He will speak on “Compassion for All Life.” Adult Forum will be at 9:50 a.m. Sangha Meditation will be at 10 a.m. Children’s Religious Exploration Studies and nursery care will be provided during all services.
Sugar Grove United Methodist Church on U.S. 231 in Butler County will have its annual country ham breakfast and Christmas bake sale from 7 to 11 a.m. Nov. 9, sponsored by United Methodist Women. The cost for a full breakfast is $8.
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 874 E. 11th Ave., will have its annual Gospel Explosion at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 1. The theme will be “Leap for Joy.” St. Luke 1:41-44. Frederick Hill is pastor and Minister Estella Hill is first lady.
Woodburn First Baptist Church, 176 Fletcher St., will travel to Rockcastle Baptist Church in Russellville at 10:30 a.m. Sunday for their Old Fashioned Day service. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. J.L. Williams is pastor of Woodburn First Baptist and the Rev. David Middlebrook is pastor of Rockcastle Baptist.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The James Satterfield Memorial Gospel will present the Silver Year at 5 p.m. Saturday at Crossland Community Church, 600 U.S. 31-W By-Pass. Blest by 4 from Alabama will be special guest. Tickets are $15. Call 270-303-4885 for more information.
The Primitive Quartet, The Inspirations and The Perrys will join The Sneed Family for The Sneed Family homecoming at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Cave City Convention Center. For more information, call 270-678-3575 or 866-966-1777.
Still Water from Hopkinsville will sing at 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at Jackson Grove Baptist Church, 959 Bristow Road. An ice cream social will follow the singing. For information or directions, call 270-991-7554; 270-991-5103; or 270-799-0764.
The Riddels of Pendleton, Ind., will sing at 6 p.m. Saturday at Gloryland Gospel Church at 1761 Bowling Green Road in Scottsville.
The Garmons will sing at 11 a.m. Nov. 10 at Maple Grove General Baptist Church in Scottsville for Old Fashion Day services.
– Editor’s note: The deadline for church news is at noon Thursdays.
