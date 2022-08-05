...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Indiana and Kentucky, including the following
counties, in Indiana, Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison,
Jefferson, Orange, Perry, Scott and Washington. In Kentucky,
Anderson, Bourbon, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Edmonson,
Fayette, Franklin, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Hart,
Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Larue, Logan, Marion, Meade, Mercer,
Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Scott, Shelby, Simpson, Spencer,
Trimble, Warren, Washington and Woodford.
* WHEN...Through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible
during the late overnight hours tonight through Friday
evening. Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms that
repeatedly move over the same areas could easily produce
localized swaths of higher rainfall totals.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have Taco Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to fellowship.
State Street Baptist Church will hold a pastor’s installation service for the Rev. Kortney M. Warren at 3 p.m. Aug. 14. The Rev. Corey Osborne of Nashville will be the guest speaker.
SPECIAL MUSIC
Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship will have gospel music gatherings at 6 p.m. Saturday at Hardee’s in Morgantown off U.S. 231 and at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at McDonald’s in Beaver Dam on U.S. 231.
The eighth annual Camp Joy Benefit Concert will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at Plum Springs Baptist Church, 2080 Plum Springs Road, featuring Jerry Hatcher, Tommy and Susan Phelps, Allan Hendrick Family, The Joymakers and The Noblemen. Admission is $2 at the door and a love offering for Camp Joy will be received during the concert. For more information, call 270-843-1556 or 270-991-7554.
The Down East Boys will sing Aug. 19 at Rich Pond Baptist Church. The Garmons will open the event at 7 p.m. The church is eight miles south of Bowling Green on Nashville Road.
The Turner Family and The Givens will sing at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at Barber Way General Baptist Church.
Forgiven, a gospel quartet, will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Providence Knob Baptist Church.
State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St., is looking for a musician. Skilled piano keyboard players/organists who wish to be a part of the weekly worship service may apply by sending a video clip and/or resume to pastork.ssbc@gmail.com. Musicians should attend a minimum of two rehearsals a week and have the ability to work with multiple choirs. Salary depends on experience and education.