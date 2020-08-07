SPECIAL SERVICES
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
The Annual Cemetery Day, which was scheduled for Aug. 15 at Highland Baptist Church in Hadley, has been canceled because of COVID-19. The next one will be Aug. 14, 2021. Donations can be sent to Highland Baptist Church, 2413 Highland Church Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The 2020 Camp Joy Benefit Concert, co-hosted by Jackson Grove Baptist Church and Plum Springs Baptist Church and scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled because of COVID-19. Plans are being made for the 2021 concert to be held on Aug. 14, with the same singers and same location.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.