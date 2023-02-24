Church news Church news Feb 24, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPECIAL SERVICESMiracle Kids, a Christ-centered alternative after-school program, will be at 800 Beauty Ave. For more information, email info@miraclekidsky.com.SPECIAL MUSIC The Garmons will sing at 2 p.m. March 5 at New Bethel Community Church in Scottsville.Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship music gathering will be at 6 p.m. March 11 at McDonald’s, just off of Hwy. 231 in Beaver Dam. For more information, email truesong777@gmail.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne dead in house fireFatal overdose results in arrest of BG man on drug chargesWhat will my legacy be?Smallhouse Road roundabouts don't thrill residentsMichael Drake 'Mike' Dodson Jr.Dr. Larry James WinnWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsBG man arraigned in officer impersonation caseOverdose death leads to arrest, seizure of fentanyl and methBG murder suspect back in court with new attorney Images Videos State News Bill advances to expand address confidentiality program Editorial Roundup: Kentucky Kentucky officer's gun discharges, wounding 2 teens Democrat wins seat in GOP-dominated Kentucky Senate Lawyers get more time in Breonna Taylor warrant case National News AP News Summary at 3:34 a.m. EST AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa Israel's outpost approvals boost settlers, deepen conflict AP Week in Pictures: Asia States seek ways to curb deadly highway wrong-way crashes POLITICAL NEWS Texans who have run for president over the last 7 decades Tired of Texans running for president? 2024 may be reprieve Brad Paisley pens country song featuring Ukraine's Zelenskyy 2 Pakistanis leave Guantanamo after 20 years without charges Virginia passes law to crack down on organized retail theft Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Stacy Carter, Realtor: Crye-Leike Executive Realty 1278 Campbell Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)792-6313 Joan Pendley, Realtor: RE/MAX 2530 Scottsville Rd. Suite 101, Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)781-6000 Website J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapels & Crematory 832 Broadway Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)843-3111 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView