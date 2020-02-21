SPECIAL SERVICES
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. The church is at 1740 Cave Mill Road and is currently meeting at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church facility. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Bowling Green now has Smiths Grove outreach worship services. They will meet at 5 p.m. Saturdays at First Christian Church of Smiths Grove at Fifth and College streets. The church has been serving the Bowling Green community for years at its location at 553 Ashmoor Ave. For more information, call Pastor Andy Toopes at 270-843-9595 or Pastor Mark Press at 270-904-0884.
The Union District Circle No. 5 Annual Day will be March 1 at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Russellville, where the Rev. Fred Fort is pastor. Dinner will begin at 2 p.m. The service will begin at 3 p.m. All ladies are asked to bring a covered dish. The Rev. Fred Fort will be the speaker. The Cedar Grove Mail Choir from Cedar Grove Baptist Church will be the guest choir. Perryn Dillard is pastor of Cedar Grove. All Circle No. 5 churches are asked to be represented with $30. Sis. Paulette Smith is president. Sis. Mary Yarbrough is secretary.
Circle 3 of the UDA Missionary will host a Black History Program at 3 p.m. March 7 at Woodburn First Baptist Church. The speaker for the service will be Sis. Michelle Wright, first lady of First Baptist, Scottsville. Rev. J. L. Williams is pastor.
Oakland Mount Zion Baptist Church will have its Pastor’s Anniversary on March 1. The Rev. Matthew Smyzer of Bear Grass Missionary Baptist Church of Louisville will be the morning speaker. The Rev. Brian Hogg of Alpha Baptist Church of Franklin will be the afternoon guest. Lunch will be served. The Rev. Donald R. Valentine is pastor of Oakland Mount Zion Baptist Church.
The Dixie Melody Boys will sing at 6 p.m. March 8 at New Harmony General Baptist Church in Lewisburg.
