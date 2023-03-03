...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ TO 10 PM
EST /9 PM CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 55+ mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central and south
central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ to 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ Friday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts in and out of convection could
exceed 60-65 mph.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Blue Level Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate Pastor Prince Osei’s first pastoral anniversary on Sunday. The morning service will begin at 10 a.m. with lunch served afterward. The Rev. Leroy Fishback and Mount Herman Baptist Church of Bowling Green will be guests.
MiracleKids, a Christ-centered alternative after-school program, will be at 800 Beauty Ave. For more information, email info@miraclekidsky.com.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The Garmons will sing at 2 p.m. Sunday at New Bethel Community Church in Scottsville.
Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship music gathering will be at 6 p.m. March 11 at McDonald’s, just off of Hwy. 231 in Beaver Dam. For more information, email truesong777@gmail.com.