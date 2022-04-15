...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...
Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg
Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...
Rough River near Dundee affecting Ohio County.
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
.Heavy rain from Wednesday evening has caused the rivers to rise.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest
information.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued Friday morning.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...Until Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 26.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:00 PM CDT Thursday was 26.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.2
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage late Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
29.8 feet on 03/05/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have Taco Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to fellowship.
White’s Chapel United Methodist Church at Drake will celebrate its homecoming, “A Tradition of 120 Years,” on May 1. This is a special year for the church located on Ky. 622 in Warren County. The church was established in that location in 1902 and remains there today. Services will begin at 11 a.m. and will feature the Rev. Willa Fae Williams of Louisville as the guest speaker. Lunch will be provided following the service. The Childress Family will sing at 1 p.m. COVID-19 protocols will be followed at all events. Additional information can be found at facebook.com/whiteschapelunitedmethodist.
Faith Tabernacle Church, 744 Pearl St., will have revival beginning at 6:30 p.m. April 18. For more information, call Pastor Thomas Wright at 270-938-5836.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The “2022 Something Good Is About To Happen Tour” will be at 7 p.m. April 22 at Hillvue Heights Church, 3219 Nashville Road. The Gaither Vocal Band, featuring Grammy Award-winning recording artist Bill Gaither, will perform. For a complete tour schedule, to purchase tickets or to receive additional information, visit www.gaither.com.
The Inspirations Quartet of Bryson City, N.C., along with The Sneed Family and Jeff and Pam Sneed, will sing at 7 p.m. April 22 at Allen County Scottsville High School. This is a benefit concert for the Barefoot Republic Camp and Retreat Scholarship Fund. For more information, call 270-646-0354 or 270-590-6384.
The Garmons will sing at 6 p.m. May 4 at Woodburn Baptist Church.
State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St., is looking for a part-time piano player. Applicants should have the ability to play or grow with a traditional church music style, as well as other styles; have experience in church music, sight reading and accompanying; work with director of music to enhance the worship experience in all aspects of leadership in services and rehearsals; and be available for special services at the church. Organ experience is a plus but not required. Weekly pay. If interested, contact Deacon Reggie Jackson at church.deacon.ssbc@gmail.com or State Street Baptist Church secretary at church.secretary.ssbc@gmail.com.