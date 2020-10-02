SPECIAL SERVICES
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
The Annual Cemetery Day, which was scheduled Aug. 15 at Highland Baptist Church in Hadley, was canceled because of COVID-19. It has been rescheduled for Aug. 14, 2021. Donations can be sent to Highland Baptist Church, 2413 Highland Church Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
Chapel Union Missionary Baptist Church at 9578 Caneyville Road in Morgantown will have worship services at 11 a.m. Sunday, with Sunday school at 10 a.m. Wednesday evening Bible study will be at 6 p.m. Those who would like to get messages or services for the church can watch Facebook live broadcasts of Sunday morning worship services; come to drive-in services and listen to 89.1 on their FM radio setting in the parking lot; attend in-person services while fulfilling the mandated safety and health rules; and get printed sermon manuscripts sent to them.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The Kentucky State Gospel Singing Convention will host a virtual Facebook concert at 6 p.m. Oct. 17. Family Legacy, Living Proof, Mercy’s Won, Southern Legacy, The Sullivans and The Garmons will sing. The concert will be broadcast on the convention’s Facebook page from 6 to 9 p.m.
The Garmons will sing at 10 a.m. Oct. 18 at Salmons General Baptist Church on U.S. 31-W north of Franklin.
– The deadline to submit church news items is at noon Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.