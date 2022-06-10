Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have Taco Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to fellowship.
Martinsville Missionary Baptist Church will have homecoming Sunday. Sunday school will be at 10 a.m. Preaching by Bro. Kevin Copas will be at 11 a.m., followed by a potluck meal and singing by The Macedonia Boys. Bro. Todd Jones is pastor.
Macedonia Baptist Church in Auburn will celebrate its 153rd anniversary and homecoming at 2 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Jimmy Williams and First Baptist Church of Woodburn will be guests. Dinner will be served.
SPECIAL MUSIC
State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St., is looking for a part-time piano player. Applicants should have the ability to play or grow with a traditional church music style, as well as other styles; have experience in church music, sight reading and accompanying; work with director of music to enhance the worship experience in all aspects of leadership in services and rehearsals; and be available for special services at the church. Organ experience is a plus but not required. Weekly pay. If interested, contact Deacon Reggie Jackson at church.deacon.ssbc@gmail.com or State Street Baptist Church secretary at church.secretary.ssbc@gmail.com.
Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship gathering will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at Gabriel’s BBQ in Beaver Dam, just off U.S. 231 behind Beaver Dam Building Supply. For more information, email truesong777@gmail.com.