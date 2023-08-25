...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT
/10 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with peak heat indices
around 110 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT /10 PM CDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
MiracleKids, a Christ-centered alternative after-school program, will be at 800 Beauty Ave. For more information, email info@miraclekidsky.com.
Rocky Springs Baptist Church on Cemetery Road will have its 200th anniversary Sept. 10. Bro. Carroll Moseley will bring the sermon.
SPECIAL MUSIC
Mercy Road Quartet will sing at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Martinsville Missionary Baptist Church. Snacks will be served afterward.
Sneed Family Ministries of Glasgow will present several events for the public to attend during the Gospel Fest at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, which continues through Sunday. All information on the free and paid events can be found at gospelfest.co. For more information, contact Jeff Sneed at (270) 646-0354.
Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship will have a gospel music gathering at 6 p.m. Sept. 9 at McDonald's just off of U.S. 231 in Beaver Dam. For more information, email truesong777@gmail.com.