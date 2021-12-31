SPECIAL SERVICES
Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have Taco Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to fellowship.
SPECIAL MUSIC
Commonwealth Quartet, Music City Boys, The Holders, The Sullivans and The Garmons will sing at 7 p.m. Friday at Scottsville Baptist Church. The concert will be broadcast on radio stations 1250 AM and 99.3 FM from 7 to 10 p.m.
Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship will have gospel music at 6 p.m. Jan. 8 at Matia’s Pizza just off U.S. 231 behind Beaver Dam Building Supply. For more information, call 270-969-8706.