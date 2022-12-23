...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/ THIS
EVENING TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ FRIDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/
THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Total snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches, locally up to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, resulting in near
blizzard conditions at times, and dangerously cold wind chills
as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Southern Indiana and central Kentucky.
* WHEN...This evening through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions could impact the Friday
morning The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in less than 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
In Indiana, for Indiana Road Conditions please visit
http://pws.trafficwise.org In Kentucky, for Kentucky Road
Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/ THIS
EVENING TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ FRIDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/
THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Total snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches, locally up to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, resulting in near
blizzard conditions at times, and dangerously cold wind chills
as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Southern Indiana and central Kentucky.
* WHEN...This evening through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions could impact the Friday
morning The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in less than 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
In Indiana, for Indiana Road Conditions please visit
http://pws.trafficwise.org In Kentucky, for Kentucky Road
Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov
&&
MiracleKids, a Christ-centered alternative after-school program, will be at 800 Beauty Ave. For more information, email info@miraclekidsky.com.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The Glory Bound Quartet will have its 40th reunion southern gospel concert of the founding members of the group at 6 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Barren County High School auditorium. Admission is free. For more information, call (270) 646-0354.
Commonwealth Quartet, Music City Boys, The Holders, The Sullivans and The Garmons will sing at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 for the New Year’s Eve singing at Scottsville Baptist Church. The concert will also be broadcast on radio stations 1250 AM and 100.1 FM between 7 and 10 p.m.