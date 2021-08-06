SPECIAL SERVICES
United Calvary Baptist Church, 109 Brookwood Lane, will have homecoming services at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Lindsey Family will sing, followed by preaching. Lunch will be served in the fellowship hall. Bro. Donnie Lawrence is pastor.
Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have a Back-to-School Outreach from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The clothes closet and food pantry will be open for anyone in the community. School supplies will be available as well. The church will also have Taco Tuesdays, beginning Aug. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. on every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to come and fellowship.
SPECIAL MUSIC
Seventh annual Camp Joy Benefit Concert will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 14 at Plum Springs Baptist Church, 2080 Plum Springs Road. Admission is $2 at the door. Doors will open at 5 p.m. One hundred percent of the love offering will be given to Camp Joy. The event will be co-hosted by Jackson Grove Baptist Church and Plum Springs Baptist Church. For more information or directions, call 270-843-1556; 270-991-7554; 270-991-5103; or 270-791-1239.
The Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship 2021 Singing Convention will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Assembly Church Family Center, 425 Hwy. 1543 in Hartford. A potluck lunch will be served at noon. For more information, email true song777@gmail.com or call 270-969-8706.
The Murley Family from Fountain Run will sing at 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at Fairview Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, 1150 Fairview Ave. Billy Moran is pastor.
