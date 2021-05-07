SPECIAL SERVICES
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
Chapel Union Missionary Baptist Church at 9578 Caneyville Road in Morgantown will have worship services at 11 a.m. Sunday, with Sunday school at 10 a.m. Those who would like to get messages or services for the church can watch Facebook live broadcasts of Sunday morning worship services; come to drive-in services and listen to 89.1 on their FM radio setting in the parking lot; attend in-person services while fulfilling the mandated safety and health rules; and get printed sermon manuscripts sent to them.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The Garmons will sing at 6 p.m. May 16 for homecoming services at Maple Grove General Baptist Church in Scottsville; at 10 a.m. May 23 for homecoming services at Antioch Baptist Church, located on Duncan Road off Hwy. 106 in Lewisburg; and at 6 p.m. May 30 at Richardsville First Baptist Church.
– The deadline for church news is at noon Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.