SPECIAL SERVICES
The Rev. Peter Connolly will speak on “Gratitude as a Spiritual Practice” at 11 a.m. Sunday at The Unitarian Universalist Church of Bowling Green, 2033 Nashville Road. The Adult Forum and Sangha Meditation will be at 10 a.m. Children’s Religious Exploration Studies and nursery care will be provided during all services.
Little Zion Baptist Church, 421 Fifth St., will have free lunch and free clothing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Usher Board of Taylor Chapel A.M.E. Church will have a Heaven and Hell food sale at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church, 503 Clay St. The Rev. B. Kennedy is pastor.
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. The church is at 1740 Cave Mill Road and is currently meeting at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church facility. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Bowling Green now has Smiths Grove outreach worship services. They will meet at 5 p.m. Saturdays at First Christian Church of Smiths Grove at Fifth and College streets. The church has been serving the Bowling Green community for years at its location at 553 Ashmoor Ave. For more information, call Pastor Andy Toopes at 270-843-9595 or Pastor Mark Press at 270-904-0884.
Taylor Chapel AME Church will have its annual Blue Christmas service at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Rev. Lisa Hammonds, pastor of St. John AME Church in Nashville, will be the speaker.
The Rev. Timothy Stanley, associate minister of First Baptist Church in Scottsville, will be the guest speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday at Little Zion Baptist Church, 421 E. Fifth St.
Woodburn First Baptist Church, 176 Fletcher St., will have Friends and Family Day at 11:15 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Simon Radford, associate minister of Little Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Indianapolis, will be the guest preacher. Lunch will be served after the morning worship service. J.L. Williams is pastor.
Powerhouse Ministries Church, 450 Glen Lily Road, will sponsor a “Bring Back the Spirit” Christmas play at 6 p.m. Dec. 21.
SPECIAL MUSIC
Friendship Community Church will have its fifth Sunday Community Congregational Singing at 6 p.m. Dec. 29. Churches include Beech Grove General Baptist Church, Cassidy Community Church, Friendship Community Church, Grace Free Will Baptist Church, Martha’s Chapel General Baptist Church, Mount Lebanon Missionary Church, Mount Union General Baptist Church, New Hope Full Gospel Church, Old Liberty General Baptist Church and Whites Chapel Methodist Church. Refreshments will be served at 5 p.m.
– Editor’s note: The deadline for church news is at noon Thursday.
