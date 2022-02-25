SPECIAL SERVICE

Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have Taco Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to fellowship.

SPECIAL MUSIC

The Childress Family will sing at 6 p.m. March 6 at Berea Christian Church at 2525 Gott Hydro Road in Oakland.