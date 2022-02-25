...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg
Counties.
.Heavy rain from the past 24 hours will cause the river to rise.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest
information.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued Friday morning.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO EARLY SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...From Friday morning to early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 25.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 26.4 feet early Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
26.6 feet on 03/11/2019.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky and south central
Kentucky, including the following counties, in east central
Kentucky, Garrard and Madison. In south central Kentucky, Adair,
Allen, Barren, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmonson, Green, Hart,
Lincoln, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Simpson, Taylor and
Warren.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have Taco Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to fellowship.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The Childress Family will sing at 6 p.m. March 6 at Berea Christian Church at 2525 Gott Hydro Road in Oakland.