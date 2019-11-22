SPECIAL SERVICES
The Rev. Ronnie Johnson, associate minister of Oakland Mount Zion Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday at Little Zion Baptist Church, 421 E. Fifth St.
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. The church is at 1740 Cave Mill Road and is currently meeting at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church facility. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Bowling Green now has Smiths Grove outreach worship services. They will meet at 5 p.m. Saturdays at First Christian Church of Smiths Grove at Fifth and College streets. The church has been serving the Bowling Green community for years at its location at 553 Ashmoor Ave. For more information, call Pastor Andy Toopes at 270-843-9595 or Pastor Mark Press at 270-904-0884.
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 874 E. 11th Ave., will have its annual Gospel Explosion at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 1. The theme will be “Leap for Joy.” St. Luke 1:41-44. Frederick Hill is pastor and Minister Estella Hill is first lady.
Christ United Methodist Church, 716 Cave Mill Road, is a drop-off location for Operation Christmas Child. You may drop off shoebox gifts the following days/hours: 3-6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to noon Saturday; 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday; and 8 a.m.-noon Monday.
The Eleventh Street Baptist Church Community Thanksgiving Dinner scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until 11 a.m. Nov. 30. Dine-in, carry-out or delivery will be available. The Rev. Dr. Carl Whitfield is pastor.
Taylor Chapel A.M.E Church, 503 Clay St., will host a Harvest Bake Sale after church services Sunday.
Oakland Mount Zion Baptist Church will have its annual Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The Rev. Donald Valentine is pastor.
SPECIAL MUSIC
Green River Grass Gospel from Campbellsville will sing at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Oakland Christian Church, 403 Church St. in Oakland.
The Garmons will sing at 6 p.m. Saturday at Union Chapel Methodist Church in Allen County for Thanksgiving services. The church is located off Hwy. 2160.
– Editor’s note: The deadline for church news is at noon Tuesday for Thanksgiving week.
