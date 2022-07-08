...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY FOR THIS EVENING CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and east
central, north central, northwest and south central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity
will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned
room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and
neighbors.
Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside.
When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety
and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest
breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome
by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat
stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1.
Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have Taco Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to fellowship.
SPECIAL MUSIC
Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel MusicFellowship gathering will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at Burger King in Beaver Dam. For more information, e-mail truesong777@gmail.com.
State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St., is looking for a part-time piano player. Applicants should have the ability to play or grow with a traditional church music style, as well as other styles; have experience in church music, sight reading and accompanying; work with director of music to enhance the worship experience in all aspects of leadership in services and rehearsals; and be available for special services at the church. Organ experience is a plus but not required. Weekly pay. If interested, contact Deacon Reggie Jackson at church.deacon.ssbc@gmail.com or State Street Baptist Church secretary at church.secretary.ssbc@gmail.com.