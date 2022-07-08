SPECIAL SERVICES

Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have Taco Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to fellowship.

SPECIAL MUSIC

Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship gathering will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at Burger King in Beaver Dam. For more information, e-mail truesong777@gmail.com.

State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St., is looking for a part-time piano player. Applicants should have the ability to play or grow with a traditional church music style, as well as other styles; have experience in church music, sight reading and accompanying; work with director of music to enhance the worship experience in all aspects of leadership in services and rehearsals; and be available for special services at the church. Organ experience is a plus but not required. Weekly pay. If interested, contact Deacon Reggie Jackson at church.deacon.ssbc@gmail.com or State Street Baptist Church secretary at church.secretary.ssbc@gmail.com.

Recommended for you