...Gusty Winds and Low Relative Humidity Expected Today and
Tomorrow...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN INDIANA AND MOST OF
CENTRAL KENTUCKY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN INDIANA AND MOST OF
CENTRAL KENTUCKY...
The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
A Red Flag Warning also remains in effect until 8 PM today.
* WIND...From the west between 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 30 mph
through early this evening. Winds from the southwest between 15
to 20 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph Friday afternoon.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidities of 18 to 23 percent
Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...any fires that start will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning should not be done.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Cecelia Memorial Presbyterian Church, 716 College St., will celebrate its 175th anniversary at 2 p.m. Oct. 22. The Rev. Clemette Haskins, Ph.D, former pastor at Cecelia Memorial and former pastoral assistant at The Presbyterian Church, will be the keynote speaker. Distinguished guests include the Rev. Ronnie Bryant, Pastor Matthew Covington, the Rev. Prince Osei and others. The Gospel Troops, JuaWanda Coleman, Levies and the Levites and others will be musical guests.
MiracleKids, a Christ-centered alternative after-school program, will be at 800 Beauty Ave. For more information, email info@miraclekidsky.com.
Southside Baptist Church, 557 Memphis Junction Road, will have homecoming Sunday. Music will be by Justin Cole. Preaching will be at 9:30 a.m. Singing will be at 10:30 a.m. A potluck meal will follow.
SPECIAL MUSIC
State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St., is looking for a musician. Skilled piano keyboard players/organists who wish to be a part of the weekly worship service may apply by sending a video clip and/or resume to pastork.ssbc@gmail.com. Musicians should attend a minimum of two rehearsals a week and have the ability to work with multiple choirs. Salary depends on experience and education.
The Sneed Family from Glasgow will be the guest singers at 6 p.m. Sunday at Fairview Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, 1150 Fairview Ave.
Barber Way General Baptist Church will have a gospel singing at 5 p.m. Oct. 23 with The Burden Family and From the Heart Ministry.
The Kentucky State Gospel Singing Convention will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22 at the Convention Center in Cave City. Several quartets and trios from Kentucky and Tennessee will perform, including The Garmons. Admission is free. Concessions are available. A love offering will be taken. For more information, visit ksgsc.org.