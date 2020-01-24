SPECIAL SERVICES
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. The church is at 1740 Cave Mill Road and is currently meeting at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church facility. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Bowling Green now has Smiths Grove outreach worship services. They will meet at 5 p.m. Saturdays at First Christian Church of Smiths Grove at Fifth and College streets. The church has been serving the Bowling Green community for years at its location at 553 Ashmoor Ave. For more information, call Pastor Andy Toopes at 270-843-9595 or Pastor Mark Press at 270-904-0884.
Kathie Downs will be the guest speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Bowling Green, 2033 Nashville Road. The topic will be “What Does It Mean to be a Unitarian Universalist?” Gratitude as a Spiritual Practice will be at 9 a.m. Adult Forum and Sangha Meditation will be at 10 a.m. Children’s Religious Exploration Studies and nursery care will be provided during all services.
Powerhouse Ministries, 450 Glen Lily Road, will celebrate its 19th anniversary Sunday. Pastor Don Duvall and Seventh Street Baptist Church will be the 11:15 a.m. guests.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The Sneed Family will be in concert at 5 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2165 Pondsville-Kepler Road in Smiths Grove.
