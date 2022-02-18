Church news Feb 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SPECIAL SERVICE Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road, will have Taco Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Taco Salsa Gastronomy Chip Clearfork Baptist Church News Service Recommended for you 0:16 Video play button WKU Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBriarwood residents resist possible neighborhood changesBaskin-Robbins making post-tornado comebackWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsBrothers keep barber shop alive after tornado damageMark BaseheartDeath penalty to be sought in Barren double murder caseTwist of fate reunites man with abandoned dogOrganized crime, drug charges returned against nine people after fatal overdoseSixteen pounds of meth leads to three facing federal drug chargesTimothy Ray Phelps Images Videos State News Louisville mayoral candidate outraged by suspect's release Kentucky bill aims at teaching American principles Kentucky woman charged with assault in Capitol riot House passes bill with $23 million for Kentucky State West Virginia Wesleyan announces change in leadership National News AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa EXPLAINER: Why would world leaders balk at giving Putin DNA? Take the 5th? The choice could soon be Trump's in NY probe Cal State chancellor resigns over handling of sex misconduct AP Week in Pictures: North America POLITICAL NEWS Families of American captives frustrated with Justice Dept. Satellite photos give a bird's-eye view of Ukraine crisis Hawaii House creates panel to improve standards of conduct Lawyer charged by Durham seeks dismissal of indictment US Senate approves resolution for Ukraine, warning Russia Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses A Taste Of The Country Catering 106 Main St, Oakland, KY 42159 +1(270)563-9866 Brickyard Cafe 205 W Cedar St, Franklin, KY 42134 +1(270)586-9080 American Cave Museum & Hidden River River Cave 119 E Main St, Horse Cave, KY 42749 +1(270)786-1466 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView