SPECIAL SERVICES
Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have Taco Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to fellowship.
Christ United Methodist Women will have a Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at Christ United Methodist Church, 716 Cave Mill Road. There will be craft booths, a bake sale and Grandma’s Attic. Proceeds will benefit missions. Masks may be required.
Rockfield United Methodist Church, 682 Richpond Rockfield Road, will have a Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 6 featuring baked goods, Schermer pecans and vendor booths. A $10 holiday lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The lunch will include baked ham, turkey and dressing, green beans, corn pudding, sweet potatoes, cranberry salad, roll, dessert and drink.
Lively Stone Church South will have trunk or treat from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at 174 St. Charles Ave., off of Russellville Road. Bishop Lee Scott is pastor.