Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have Taco Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to fellowship.
Gospel Fest will continue through Sunday at the Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. A camp meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Pastor Tim Hill, bishop of the Church of God of Cleveland, Tenn., will speak. The Sneed Family, Troy Peach and others will sing. There will be a worship service Sunday. Bro. Billy Moran will speak. The Segos, Next Generation and the Sneed Family will sing. An arts and crafts festival will continue through Sunday and a vintage car show will be Saturday. Gospel concerts will take place throughout the festival with The Great Quartet Takeover Friday with the Dixie Echoes, The Old Paths and The Kingsmen Quartet. A vintage night of gospel music will be Saturday with the Inspirations Quartet, Chuck Wagon Gang and Goodman Revival. For more information, call Jeff Sneed at 270-646-0354 or visit gospelfest.co.
SPECIAL MUSIC
State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St., is looking for a musician. Skilled piano keyboard players/organists who wish to be a part of the weekly worship service may apply by sending a video clip and/or resume to pastork.ssbc@gmail.com. Musicians should attend a minimum of two rehearsals a week and have the ability to work with multiple choirs. Salary depends on experience and education.
The Garmons will sing at 10 a.m. Sept. 11 at Farmington Baptist Church in Lewisburg, Tenn., for homecoming services.