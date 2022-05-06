Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have Taco Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to fellowship.
SPECIAL MUSIC
State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St., is looking for a part-time piano player. Applicants should have the ability to play or grow with a traditional church music style, as well as other styles; have experience in church music, sight reading and accompanying; work with director of music to enhance the worship experience in all aspects of leadership in services and rehearsals; and be available for special services at the church. Organ experience is a plus but not required. Weekly pay. If interested, contact Deacon Reggie Jackson at church.deacon.ssbc@gmail.com or State Street Baptist Church secretary at church. secretary.ssbc@gmail.com.
Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship Gospel Music Jubilee will be from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14 at McHenry Baptist Church at 75 Ky. 1245 in Ohio County, with a luncheon at 11:30. Please bring finger foods if attending. Drinks will be provided. The McHenry Baptist Praise Team, Tammy Lynch & Family, the Daugherty Family, Higher Praise Quartet, the Edwards Family, Heart Song Ministries and others will perform.
Gospel Music Fanfair will be May 9-14 at the Center for Rural Development at 2292 U.S. 27 in Somerset. There will be morning worship services, daily showcases, early matinees, evening concerts and gospel music fan awards. Performers include The Uplifters, Perry Sisters, Gerald Crabb, James Payne, Freemans, Singing Cookes, Barbara Fairchild, Steve Warren, The Hinson Family, The Scotts, John Lanier, Jim Shelton and The Cupps. For more information, call 202-662-4826 or 205-270-0538.