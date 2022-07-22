Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have Taco Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to fellowship.
SPECIAL MUSIC
Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship gathering will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Wagon Wheel restaurant off U.S. 231 in Beaver Dam. For more information, call 270-969-8706.
State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St., is looking for a musician. Skilled piano keyboard players/organists who wish to be a part of the weekly worship service may apply by sending a video clip and/or resume to pastork@ssbc@gmail.com. Musicians should attend a minimum of two rehearsals a week and have the ability to work with multiple choirs. Salary depends on experience and education.
St. Joseph Catholic Church Stained Glass Music Series will present “Cooling Down the Spirit” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday featuring C. Kenneth Stein on organ in collaboration with The High Gravity Barbershop Quartet from the Music City Chorus.
Jeff and Pam Sneed will sing Saturday at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church at 5995 Brownsford Road in Scottsville for the church’s 150th anniversary. The morning service will begin at 10 a.m., followed by lunch. The afternoon service will begin at 1 p.m.
Jeff and Pam Sneed will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Abounding Grace Church at 103 Centertown Road in Scottsville.