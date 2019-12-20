SPECIAL SERVICES
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. The church is at 1740 Cave Mill Road and is currently meeting at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church facility. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Bowling Green now has Smiths Grove outreach worship services. They will meet at 5 p.m. Saturdays at First Christian Church of Smiths Grove at Fifth and College streets. The church has been serving the Bowling Green community for years at its location at 553 Ashmoor Ave. For more information, call Pastor Andy Toopes at 270-843-9595 or Pastor Mark Press at 270-904-0884.
Powerhouse Ministries Church, 450 Glen Lily Road, will sponsor a “Bring Back the Spirit” Christmas play at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The Rev. Fred Carver will be the speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday at Little Zion Baptist Church, 421 E. Fifth St.
Blue Level Missionary Baptist Church will have a New Year’s Eve service at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31 with Eleventh Street Baptist Church, Woodburn First Baptist Church, Richpond First Baptist Church and New Salem Baptist Church. There will be food, fun and games. Pastor Timothy Glover will preach.
SPECIAL MUSIC
Friendship Community Church will have its fifth Sunday Community Congregational Singing at 6 p.m. Dec. 29. Churches include Beech Grove General Baptist Church, Cassidy Community Church, Friendship Community Church, Grace Free Will Baptist Church, Martha’s Chapel General Baptist Church, Mount Lebanon Missionary Church, Mount Union General Baptist Church, New Hope Full Gospel Church, Old Liberty General Baptist Church and Whites Chapel Methodist Church. Refreshments will be served at 5 p.m.
The Music City Boys, The Holders, The Sullivans, The Garmons and others will sing at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at Scottsville Baptist Church. The concert will be broadcast on radio stations 1250 AM and 99.3 FM between 7 and 10 p.m.
– Editor’s note: The deadline for church news is at noon Thursday.
