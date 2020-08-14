Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH THROUGH THIS EVENING... .A NEARLY STATIONARY DISTURBANCE WILL COMBINE WITH A VERY MOIST ATMOSPHERE TO PRODUCE SCATTERED TO NUMEROUS SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON. THE SLOW MOVEMENT AND EFFICIENT RAINFALL RATES OF SHOWERS AND STORMS WILL LEAD TO THE POTENTIAL FOR SOME FLASH FLOODING. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL KENTUCKY, NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY, NORTHWEST KENTUCKY, AND SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST CENTRAL KENTUCKY, ANDERSON, BOURBON, BOYLE, CLARK, FAYETTE, FRANKLIN, GARRARD, HARRISON, JESSAMINE, MADISON, MERCER, NICHOLAS, SCOTT, AND WOODFORD. IN NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY, BULLITT, HARDIN, HENRY, JEFFERSON, LARUE, NELSON, OLDHAM, SHELBY, SPENCER, TRIMBLE, AND WASHINGTON. IN NORTHWEST KENTUCKY, OHIO. IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY, ADAIR, ALLEN, BARREN, BUTLER, CASEY, CLINTON, CUMBERLAND, EDMONSON, GRAYSON, GREEN, HART, LINCOLN, LOGAN, MARION, METCALFE, MONROE, RUSSELL, SIMPSON, TAYLOR, AND WARREN. * THROUGH THIS EVENING * LOCALIZED RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 3 INCHES COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. * WATCH FOR FAST RISES OF AREA CREEKS/STREAMS, ESPECIALLY ON ROADWAYS NEAR BODIES OF WATER. LOW LYING AREAS AND POOR DRAINAGE WILL ALSO QUICKLY FLOOD WITH INTENSE RAINFALL RATES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&