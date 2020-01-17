SPECIAL SERVICES
Dr. Saundra Ardrey will be the 11 a.m. guest speaker Sunday at The Unitarian Universalist Church of Bowling Green, 2033 Nashville Road. The sermon topic will be “Making America Great: Advice from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” Gratitude and spiritual practice will be at 9 a.m. Adult forum and Sangha meditation will be at 10 a.m. Children’s religious exploration studies and nursery care will be provided during all services.
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. The church is at 1740 Cave Mill Road and is currently meeting at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church facility. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Bowling Green now has Smiths Grove outreach worship services. They will meet at 5 p.m. Saturdays at First Christian Church of Smiths Grove at Fifth and College streets. The church has been serving the Bowling Green community for years at its location at 553 Ashmoor Ave. For more information, call Pastor Andy Toopes at 270-843-9595 or Pastor Mark Press at 270-904-0884.
Taylor Chapel A.M.E. Church will have a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sandwiches, homemade baked goods and drinks will be available. Free delivery on two plate orders or more. For information, call 270-842-3891.
Powerhouse Ministries, 450 Glen Lily Road, will celebrate its 19th church anniversary Jan. 26. Pastor Don Duvall and Seventh Street Baptist Church will be the 11:15 a.m. guests.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The Living Proof gospel group will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at St. James United Methodist Church, 575 Winfield Drive.
– Editor’s note: The deadline for church news is at noon Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.