SPECIAL SERVICES
Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have Taco Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to come and fellowship.
Jackson Grove Baptist Church will have its 137-year homecoming Sunday. Worship service will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Bro. Don Rogers will be the guest speaker. Singing will be from 11 a.m. to noon. Commonwealth Quartet of Gallatin, Tenn., will be the guest singers. For more information or directions, call Pastor Josh Jordan at 270-791-9919 or Lyndell Graven at 270-991-7554.
SPECIAL MUSIC
Join the Sneed Family at 8 p.m. Sept. 21 for a sing-a-long at the Cave City Convention Center outdoor pavilion. Bring instruments and join the house band for a fellowship of old hymns. There is no admission charge.
Chapel Union Missionary Baptist Church will have a gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday. The featured singers will be Higher Praise Quartet (Southern Gospel Singers). The church is at 9578 Caneyville Road north of Morgantown. Robert Bailey is pastor.
The Garmons will sing at 10 a.m. Sept. 26 at Union Chapel General Baptist Church in Portland, Tenn., for homecoming.
– The deadline for church news is at noon Thursday.