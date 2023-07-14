Taylor Chapel AME Church will have Women’s Day at 3 p.m. Sunday. Dr. Martha Sales will be the speaker and the Rev. Nerica Bowles will be the soloist. Women should wear pastel colors. Co-chairs are Marsha Ingram and Wathetta Buford. The Rev. Philip Johnson is pastor.
MiracleKids, a Christ-centered alternative after-school program, will be at 800 Beauty Ave. For more information, email info@miraclekidsky.com.
VBS Pets Unleashed will be Friday and Saturday at Barren River Baptist Church, 5630 Barren River Road. A light meal will be served from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Vacation bible school activities will be from 6 to 8:15 p.m. Commencement and Sunday worship will be at 11 a.m. Sunday. Sam Ward is pastor.
SPECIAL MUSIC
Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship will have a gospel music jubilee at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at New Assembly Church in Hartford. Featured singers include New Assembly Singers, Morris Dickson, Heartsong Ministries, True Song Ministries and others.
The Garmons will sing at 10 a.m. July 23 for homecoming services at Elk Lick Baptist Church on Green Ridge-Spa Road off Hwy. 106 in Lewisburg; and at 1 p.m. July 30 at Cornersville First Baptist Church. The church is in Cornersville, Tenn., at 2966 Pulaski Hwy.
Leonard Oak General Baptist Church in Morgantown will have a gospel singing at 7 p.m. Saturday with guest singers the Dusty Road Boys. Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m.
Gloryland Gospel Church, 1761 Bowling Green Road, will host Kevin Spencer, original member of the Spencers, at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The Garmons will sing at noon Aug. 5 at Noah’s Village (The Ark) Showcase and at 4:30 p.m. on the main stage located at 1 Ark Encounter in Williamsburg; and 10 a.m. Aug. 13 at Richland Baptist Church in Lynnville. Tenn., for homecoming services.
The Murleys from Fountain Run will be the guest singers at 6 p.m. Sunday at Fairview Memorial Missionary Baptist Church.